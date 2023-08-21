2 sentenced in connection to 2021 murder, burial of Salem woman

Tonna Marie Purnell Davis, 42, was last seen March 27, 2021, when she and a family member were at the Days Inn by Wyndham Black Bear on Motor Court in northeast Salem.

Two people were sentenced to prison Monday in connection to the murder of a Salem woman who disappeared in the spring of 2021.

Court records indicate Tonna Purnell Davis, 42, was shot and buried near a Dayton ranch following a dispute over stolen money in a Salem motel room.

A sentencing memorandum filed by a defense attorney claims Davis' actual murderer has yet to face any charges.

Jayda Denean Bailey, 25, of Salem, and Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez, 36, of Astoria, were initially charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the months that followed Davis' death.

Bailey on Monday pleaded guilty to the lesser counts of second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ochoa-Valadez pleaded guilty to the lesser counts of kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon and no contest to conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison.

Investigation into missing woman

Davis' friends and family members reported her missing in March 2021.

Salem detectives began investigating her disappearance and friends took to social media to search for the longtime Salem resident. She was described as kind, caring and easygoing.

Friends and family members in March 2021 search for Tonna Marie Purnell, 42.

In a memo to the court, attorney Olcott Thompson argued that Ochoa-Valadez's sentence was disproportionate to Bailey's sentence, claiming his client was less culpable in the murder than Bailey and several other people involved.

The memo details the following events:

On March 30, 2021, Bailey and Davis were in a motel room in Salem with a man known as the "Joker" and another known as "Weto." While Joker slept, Bailey and Davis plotted and agreed to steal his money. When Bailey and Weto left to get food, Davis stole Joker's money and stashed it in Bailey's make-up bag.

When Joker awoke and found his money missing, he searched the room and ordered Ochoa-Valadez to come by with bags and some tools, including a shovel.

Weto found the money in Bailey's bag. When Bailey claimed to have no knowledge of why it was there, Joker ordered her to pistol whip Davis to show his allegiance to him. She did, and Joker then seized everyone's wallets and phones and ordered that Davis' hands be tied.

The group traveled to a ranch near Dayton and Joker directed another man to dispose of Davis' car. He told Ochoa-Valadez to follow him in another car.

"They both rapidly left as it appeared something bad was going to happen," Thompson said in the memo.

While holding them at gunpoint, Joker ordered Weto and Bailey to dig a hole. He made Davis stand in the hole and ordered Weto and Bailey to shoot her, then fill the hole.

"Everyone has said they and everyone else were scared of Joker and only did what they did because of his threats to them and their family," Thompson said.

He added that Bailey probably missed in shooting Davis, who was likely buried alive.

But he stressed that by plotting to steal the money, digging a hole and shooting at Davis, Bailey played a bigger role in her murder than Ochoa-Valadez.

No murder charges for other 2

According to the memo, Joker fled to Mexico and Weto has not been charged in Davis' murder.

No charges matching the names listed for Weto and Joker were listed in court records relating to the crime. Marion County District Attorney's Office officials did not immediately respond to inquiries on why the two individuals had not been charged.

A man matching the name listed for Joker was arrested in April 2021 for conspiracy to deliver heroin. After being arrested, he posted bail and failed to appear for a hearing the next month. A warrant remains active for his arrest.

