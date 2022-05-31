2 sentenced in a drug feud in Delaware that left a woman dead and a 6-year-old paralyzed

Emotions ran high in Federal court in Wilmington as two members of a Delaware drug kingpin's inner circle were sentenced for kidnapping and killing a 28-year-old woman and shooting a 6-year-old boy in the head.

Ryan Bacon and Michael Pritchett were sentenced Friday to 30 years and 25 years in prison. The two pleaded guilty to leading a manhunt on June 6, 2017, that left Keyonna Perkins dead and Jashown Banner with life-changing injuries.

Bacon and Pritchett were indicted in 2018 along with three other men, Dion Oliver, Maurice Cooper and Dontae Sykes, on charges including conspiracy, stalking and kidnapping.

Ryan Bacon (left) and Michael Pritchett (right) are depicted in a screenshot from Ryan Bacon's music video "All That" posted on YouTube and discussed in Dwayne White's trial.

Federal prosecutors said that they were given different sentences because Pritchett did not shoot Perkins and while he was involved in the crime, there were "gray" areas.

"The government is not absolving Pritchett of Keyonna Perkins' murder but we are simply acknowledging that he did not pull the trigger on her," federal prosecutor Jesse Wenger said. "They are legally, factually, and morally guilty of murder but there are simply shades of gray."

Oliver was also scheduled to be sentenced on Friday but Judge Joshua Wolson did not accept his guilty plea which included a 27½-year sentence. The judge said that he did not see a distinction between Bacon's and Oliver's actions and expressed concern over a lesser sentence for Oliver.

Bacon is accused of shooting Perkins multiple times and it was Oliver's bullet that paralyzed 6-year-old Banner, according to court documents.

"Given the consequences of the shooting, I see no distinction between Mr. Oliver and Mr. Bacon," Wolson said. "Although Jashown is alive, he is no better off, he is in a phase we wouldn't wish on our worst enemy."

A stray bullet pierced Jashown Banner's upper lip and lodged in his vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed.

On Friday, the courtroom was filled with the family and friends of the victims, with more than a dozen FBI agents and officials of the U.S. Marshal’s Office on hand, along with several police officers stationed outside the courthouse.

"These guys should not, if I have my way, should not see the light of day," said Keyonna's mother, Marcy Perkins, looking at Bacon. "You shot and killed my daughter, and the man that you wanted, you didn't even get him."

Court documents and testimony detail that Perkins' murder and Jashown's shooting were the product of a deadly rivalry between two Wilmington drug dealers, Dwayne White and Markevis Stanford — a feud court testimony said entailed a pistol-whipping, a stolen chain, a sex video, kidnapping, cyberstalking, shootouts and ultimately a bounty on Stanford’s head.

Stanford is described as Perkins' "intimate partner" in the federal indictment.

The feud reached its tragic climax on June 6, 2017, when Pritchett, Bacon, Oliver, Cooper and Tinnin kidnapped Perkins, Stanford's girlfriend, from the Four Seasons Apartment complex south of Newark.

They used her phone to track down Stanford. On the morning of June 6, they showered Stanford with a volley of bullets as he walked along Route 896 in Glasgow. Stanford, however, escaped.

After their first botched assassination attempt, the five men split up. Sykes and Bacon took Perkins to Maryland, where Bacon shot her dead, Sykes told prosecutors when he pleaded guilty in 2020.

Sykes said he wiped down the car to remove fingerprints, and later put a dog in the trunk to cover traces of Perkins' presence. Perkins' body, pierced by five bullets, was found along a wooded road in Maryland later that day.

Oliver, Pritchett and Cooper returned to Wilmington and botched a second assassination attempt after they located Stanford at Sixth Street in Wilmington's Eastside and fired at him, but hit Jashown instead.

Shaylynn Banner-Hackett, mother of 6-year-old Jashown, who was shot last June year and paralyzed with brain damage, takes care of her son with the help from all family members.

The 6-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a Ford Explorer when a bullet pierced his upper lip and lodged in his spine, leaving him paralyzed. His mother, Shaylynn Banner-Hackett ducked down in the driver's seat as gunshots shattered the car windows.

Banner-Hacket was present at Friday's sentencing. She sobbed uncontrollably as the judge pronounced the sentence.

Jashown's father, Joshua Potts, spoke about his son ahead of the sentencing. According to Potts, the tragedy has changed his son’s life forever.

"He was always full of energy and loved making everyone laugh, he only stopped when he was asleep," Potts said. "Now he is stuck in bed, unable to do anything but stare.".

Other members of the victims' families, including Perkins' father, her brother, and Jashown's uncle also spoke at the hearing.

Bacon, Pritchett and Oliver did not address the court.

Oliver's case has been rescheduled to June 24, the day when Tinnin will be sentenced.

The case against Maurice Cooper was dismissed. Cooper, 41, is already serving a 75-year sentence for state court convictions after being arrested in January 2018 on heroin trafficking and gun charges, according to prosecutors. They said he would not be released from prison until he is nearly 100 years old, if not older.

