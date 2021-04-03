2 sentenced on felony charges

Apr. 3—Two people were recently sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Bjorn Satrom, 38, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class C felony.

Satrom was accused of willfully causing serious bodily injury to another human on Nov. 29.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Satrom to a one-year deferred imposition of sentence and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

Joseph Schreiner, 32, Hillsboro, N.D., pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a Class C felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

Schreiner was accused of damaging a dwelling and personal property valued at more than $2,000 and less than $10,000 and drinking and urinating in another person's property on Jan. 2.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Schreiner to an 18-month deferred imposition of sentence with 18 months supervised probation. Schreiner was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $25 community service supervision fee, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.