2 sentenced to prison in armed robbery of mail carrier in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for robbing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint last summer in Salt Lake City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah said 20-year-old Nathan Suaste, of West Valley City, and 20-year-old Lorenzo Saavedra, of Saratoga Springs were sentenced to five years and seven years in prison, respectively.

Both men had pleaded guilty to charges of using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

A third man, Exodus Matua, is slated to be sentenced in connection to the case in March.

According to court documents, the three men targeted a mail carrier to get his arrow key to open mail receptacles. This would allow them to take packages and letters and use the contents to steal money.

Suaste was the mastermind behind the robbery, prosecutors said, as he recruited the other two men to participate.

Saavedra, with a gun given to him by Suaste, confronted the driver in the parking lot of a church in Salt Lake City and pulled the mailman out of his truck.

Matua, who also had a gun, punched the mailman in the face, and pointed his gun at him, prosecutors said.

The three men were all teenagers at the time of the robbery.

