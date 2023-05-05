2 sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

May 5—ANDERSON — Two Anderson men have been sentenced to federal prison for their participation in a drug trafficking organization.

Charles House, 40, Anderson, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Baker Evans to 39 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

House was convicted on charges of drug trafficking conspiracy, methamphetamine trafficking, unlawful use of a cell phone to facilitate drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sean Brown, 20, Anderson, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy and two counts of methamphetamine trafficking.

Tommy Compton, 42, Indianapolis, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release, and Marcus Hayes-Patterson, 37, Indianapolis was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

"Armed traffickers of deadly drugs are a menace to our communities and fuel our crisis of substance abuse disorders," Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a press release. "Anderson and Indianapolis residents are safer today because this drug trafficking organization has been dismantled."

The arrests in 2020 were part of Operation Glass Box. The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Anderson Police Department.

More than 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine and other drugs and firearms were seized during a 16-month investigation in Anderson and Indianapolis.

Authorities also seized $120,000 in cash during Operation Glassbox.

The investigation began in October 2018 after House traveled to California to buy narcotics and mailed them to multiple addresses in Anderson, officials said at the time of the arrest.

The drugs were then redistributed in Anderson by Brown and Hayes-Patterson.

House reportedly used Compton as a source of supply for marijuana.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.