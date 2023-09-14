2 sentenced to prison for Fort Collins kidnapping, assault in 2022

Two people arrested for kidnapping a man in Fort Collins last year have been sentenced to prison.

Amanda Causey and Robert Williamson were both arrested in May 2022 after police said they kidnapped a man they knew from a convenience store in south Fort Collins and drove him to a stoarge facility on East Mulberry Street where he was assaulted and stabbed, according to a news release from the time of their arrests. After the assault, he was driven to a neighborhood and dropped off. Police were called when the man knocked on a door on Sherwood Forest Court in northeast Fort Collins and asked for help.

Causey pleaded guilty to extortion, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections in July. Four other charges were dismissed by the 8th Judicial Attorney's Office as part of a plea agreement.

Williamson pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, a Class 3 felony, and was also sentenced to 15 years in prison in August. Five other charges were dismissed by the district attorney's office as part of a plea agreement.

Deputy District Attorney Lynzi Maas said during Causey's sentencing that the victim recently "fell off the map" and has been difficult for the district attorney's office to keep in contact with, making these cases difficult to prosecute.

Maas said at Williamson's sentencing that the victim wanted to ensure Causey and Williamson were both held accountable for their actions, and she believed this was a "fair and just outcome."

In arguing for their clients at their respective sentencing hearings, defense attorneys for each defendant told 8th Judicial District Chief Judge Susan Blanco that the other person's negative influence was partially to blame.

Williamson's attorney, Christen Nickel, said this was "a difficult resolution for Mr. Williamson to come to" because "he was not the primary actor in this case." It was his storage unit the victim was brought to, but Nickel claimed Williamson didn't know what Causey was going to do and, because of bad past experiences with her, he didn't feel safe to intervene.

Williamson told Blanco he didn't feel it was fair to receive the same sentence as Causey, but he did understand how he was complicit in this crime.

Causey's attorney, Stephen Doolittle, said Causey was a "victim of domestic violence," and that prior trauma played a role in this case.

"I have learned a lot from this past year that one split second can change your entire life," Causey said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2 sentenced to prison for Fort Collins kidnapping, assault in 2022