2 sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in Glynn County

Two young adults accused of vehicular homicide in Glynn County pled guilty on Friday, the district attorney announced.

Twenty-four-year-old Madisyn Anne Culpepper and 20-year-old Austin Blake Moore were both sentenced to prison following their guilty pleas.

Culpepper was arrested after she was involved in a crash on Lakes Drive on Feb. 3, 2019. Police say the victim, 15-year-old Jacob Butts, was riding his skateboard home that night when he was hit and killed by Culpepper.

Culpepper failed to stop at the crash and continued on to Baumgardner Road and U.S. Hwy. 82 where she got into a head-on collision with another vehicle. She was arrested after the second crash and her blood-alcohol level was 0.22, according to police.

She faces eight years in prison and seven years of probation for vehicular homicide, as well as an additional five years in prison for a hit-and-run charge.

Moore will face eight years in prison and seven years probation for vehicular homicide.

Police say Moore was racing another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 520 and West Flanders Drive on May 12, 2019. Officers pursued Moore and he attempted to flee, crashing into a wooden fence.

His passenger, 14-year-old Kylie Burgess, was killed in the crash. His other passenger, 18-year-old Armen Jordan, was seriously injured.

In addition to his 15-year sentence, Moore will face another eight years in prison followed by seven years in probation for the charge of serious injury by vehicle.





