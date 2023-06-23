2 seriously injured, 2 arrested after car crash during North Texas police chase

Two people were hospitalized and two arrested after a police chase involving several juvenile suspects in possibly stolen cars ended with a crash in Haltom City early Friday morning, police said.

A Haltom City patrol officer spotted a Kia Soul and Kia Optima traveling east in the 5400 block of East Belknap at over 70 mph about 4:40 a.m. on Friday, police said in a news release. The officer attempted a traffic stop on both cars, but the drivers continued east onto Baker Boulevard at speeds exceeding 100 mph and seemed to be working together to evade officers, police said.

Both cars crossed over the Loop 820 bridge onto State Highway 10 and crashed into concrete construction barriers, police said. Two suspects jumped out of the Kia Soul and ran but were arrested. Both people in the Kia Optima sustained significant injuries and are being treated at a hospital, police said.

Several juvenile suspects and at least one adult were in the cars, and the preliminary investigation indicates that both vehicles were possibly stolen, police said.

The names of the minors are not being released because of their ages. The identity and charges of the adult suspect will be made public after arraignment, police said.