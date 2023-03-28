2 seriously injured in Raleigh triple shooting. Police asking for public’s help.

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting Monday night that sent three men to the hospital, two with serious injuries.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the shooting in the 1100 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, just northeast of downtown inside the Beltline.

They found two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release..

A third adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in a private vehicle, the release stated.

Multiple businesses around the boulevard were struck by gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help investigators to contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or to call 919-996-1193.

The News & Observer has asked police for more information, including any criminal charges and an update on the men taken to the hospital, and will update this story as more details become available