2 sex offenders waive hearings on registration violation charges

Nov. 16—Two defendants waived preliminary hearings recently in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that they violated the state's law governing the registration of convicted sex offenders.

Nathaniel C. Norris, 29, waived hearings last week on two separate counts of failure to register as a sex offender as well as a felony vehicle tampering charge and misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and failure to display license plates.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on one of the registration cases for Dec. 5 and on the other registration charge and vehicle tampering cases for Dec. 7.

Norris was convicted in 2014 of sexual misconduct two years earlier when he was 18 and is required by law to register as a sex offender in the county in which he resides.

A Jasper Count Sheriff's Department detective investigating the theft of a motorcycle in late May purportedly learned that Norris had not been staying at his registered address on Chestnut Avenue in Carthage, resulting in one of the registration charges.

The vehicle tampering charge and misdemeanor driving offenses were filed on the defendant after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of a Sept. 2 crash of a motorcycle he was riding on Lincoln Road. The motorcycle turned out to have been stolen in July in Carthage, authorities said.

A month later, he picked up another registration violation charge when a sheriff's investigator looking to serve warrants on Norris purportedly found that he was living at an address in Avilla that he had failed to register with the sheriff's office.

In a separate registration case, Francesca L. Mathis 37, waived a hearing on a single count of failure to register as a sex offender that was filed in June when a detective learned that she was not residing at the address on Fair Lane in Carl Junction that she had provided to the sheriff's office.

A conviction in 2021 for child molestation requires Mathis to register as a sex offender. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 5.