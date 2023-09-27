2 sexual assaults reported at same NCCU dorm days apart

TechCrunch

Meta's new Quest 3 mixed reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.