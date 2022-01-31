2 ships collide off Dutch coast; evacuation underway

·1 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two ships collided off the Dutch coast in the storm-hit North Sea after and one began taking on water, prompting an evacuation, emergency services said.

A freighter called the Julietta D with 18 crew members on board collided with with another boat about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the port of Ijmuiden, said Edward Zwitser, a spokesman for the Royal Dutch Lifeboat Company. The other boat also was damaged but was able to continue its voyage.

The Dutch coast guard said that the first search and rescue helicopter had arrived at the scene and begun removing crew from the ship. It gave no further details.

The Juliette D suffered damage “that poses direct danger for the 18 crew on board,” spokesman Edward Zwitser told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. He said three helicopters were on their way to the ship.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapse: Bus driver says he is 'Just thankful to be alive.'

    One bus driver picked up an extra shift and wound up on a Pittsburgh bridge as it collapsed. The driver said he's "just thankful to be alive."

  • Thirteen people die in Mexico highway accident

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Thirteen people were killed when their van overturned and flipped into a ditch on a highway in central Mexico, leaving another 10 people injured, officials said on Saturday. Seven of the victims who died were initially trapped inside the car, the emergency services agency from Jalisco state said on Twitter. The accident occurred near the city of Lagos de Moreno, on a highway that links the central states of Guanajuato and Jalisco, during a season in which Catholic pilgrims often visit a shrine in the nearby town of San Juan de los Lagos.

  • Two rescued from wind-battered sailboat about 200 miles from Cape Canaveral

    Two people were rescued on the high seas about 200 miles from Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

  • Landslides and flooding leave at least 19 dead in Brazil

    Brazilian authorities said 19 people have been killed by landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains in the country's most populous state, The Associated Press reported. Government officials said on Sunday a family of three perished when their home collapsed in the city of Embu das Artes, as four other residents were rescued by local authorities. Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria said four children died in the city of Francisco Morato, adding...

  • Storm Ana: Deadly Africa storm shows climate crisis reality - UN

    Rescue workers in southern Africa are trying to reach thousands stranded as more are found dead.

  • Peru oil spill after Tonga eruption bigger than previously thought

    The ecological disaster, linked to Tonga's tsunami, is said to be double the size first reported.

  • Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach

    The governor of a province in eastern Thailand on Saturday declared a state of emergency after an oil slick washed up on a sand beach, shutting down restaurants and shops in a setback for the pandemic-hit tourism industry. The leak was stopped within hours, the company said, but efforts to keep an oil slick from reaching the Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province southeast of Bangkok were unsuccessful, and some oil began spilling onto the sand there on Saturday morning. Aircraft have been dropping chemicals to disperse the oil and deploying floating booms to trap it so that it can be skimmed from the surface and removed.

  • Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island

    Favorable wind and sea conditions kept an oil slick away from beaches in eastern Thailand on Sunday, according to authorities, but concerns remained that the spillage may yet strike a popular resort island. Emergency workers in protective gear removed contaminated sand from the Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province, southeast of Bangkok, which was shut on Saturday. Most of the oil slick was being pushed toward Koh Samet, a popular tourist island that’s just beginning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic slump along with the rest of the country.

  • Hiker dies in fall near Tahquitz Peak in San Jacinto Mountains

    The fall occurred on the South Ridge Trail near Tahquitz Peak.

  • Brazil rains: São Paulo floods kill 19 and destroy homes

    About 500 families have been left homeless in São Paulo state after the latest deadly floods.