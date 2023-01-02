2 shootings in 2 days on same Springfield street to start new year

Jan. 2—SPRINGFIELD — The new year was off to a violent start with a deadly shooting the morning of New Year's Day that killed a Springfield man, followed by another shooting Monday in the same block of South Race Street.

Two people were apprehended in the Sunday shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Darryl Stamper Jr., the Springfield Police Division announced Monday.

Springfield police and medics responded around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, where they found Stamper with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Her name was not released.

Two more people were shot shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in the same block of South Race Street. The extent of injuries was not clear.

Police at the scene Monday afternoon were awaiting a search warrant to enter a house.

A neighbor said he heard five to six shots, looked outside and saw a person dressed in all black running away.

In the New Year's Day shooting, Columbus residents Lawaun D. Bass, 33, and Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, were arrested Sunday after a Clark County Sheriff's deputy found their car and took them into custody following a traffic stop, according to a police news release issued Monday.

Bass was booked at 6 p.m. Sunday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

Alexander was booked at 6:14 p.m. into the jail on suspicion of complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

In addition to the two shootings, two men stabbed each other during an altercation around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue, police said. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call Springfield police at 937-324-7716.