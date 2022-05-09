2 shootings leave 2 men dead late Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

Two people were killed late Sunday in shootings in Kansas City, Kansas.

The homicides, though believed to be unrelated, happened within 30 minutes of one another, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of North 27th Street, Tomasic said. There, outside a home, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Thirty minutes later, at 9:25 p.m., police were sent to the 7300 block of State Avenue on another reported shooting, Tomasic said. Once there, police found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The second victim was taken to the hospital where he soon died.

Both shootings, which happened about five miles apart, are under investigation. Neither of the victims’ identities were made public as of Monday morning. No suspect information was immediately available.

The killings mark the 17th and 18th homicides this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data kept by The Star.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.