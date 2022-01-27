2 shootings in St. Paul leave 2 men injured

Jan. 27—Separate shootings in St. Paul injured two men in their 40s on Wednesday night.

Both men have non-life threatening injuries, and it wasn't known Thursday morning if the incidents were related, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Officers were called to a shooting outside the Holiday gas station at Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Frogtown at 7:10 p.m. and found out that someone drove a wounded man to Regions Hospital. The man was shot in the torso, Davis said.

People in the area reported they heard 15 to 20 shots fired in the gas station's parking lot. Video footage from the gas station showed a man shooting in the direction of multiple vehicles, according to Davis.

An officer monitoring street surveillance cameras in the area saw a suspect walking on Rice Street near apartments on Charles Avenue, and put a possible gun on a dumpster, Davis said. Officers found a 39-year-old man in front of an apartment building and found a gun on the dumpster.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of dangerously firing a gun and firearm possession without a permit.

Then, at 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Hatch Avenue and Park Street in the North End about people hearing multiple gunshots from different locations. Officers checked locations in the area, but didn't find evidence, according to a police report.

Officers were told that the injured man was in the area of Ivy Avenue and Desoto Street in Payne-Phalen. Police think the shooting happened at this location, Davis said.

The man was taken to Regions with multiple gunshot wounds. No one was under arrest as of Thursday morning.