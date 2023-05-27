2 shootings in Troup County involve teenagers Memorial Day weekend, authorities say

Two separate shootings on Memorial Day weekend in Troup County involved teen shooters and victims.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and LaGrange Police Department (LPD), the two unrelated shootings occurred on Friday evening and after midnight on Saturday as the holiday weekend began.

The first shooting tragically ended in the death of a 17-year-old, according to LPD.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a location on Fourth Avenue in LaGrange and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

They took the victim, Montavious Gunn, to Wellstar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives went to the scene to investigate the shooting and took a 16-year-old into custody. The teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The teenager has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.

Separately, Troup County deputies responded to a home on Cameron Mill Road in regard to a person shot around 6 p.m. Friday.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The teenage victim was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital in serious condition, according to TCSO.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division went to the scene, revealing that the victim, along with other teenagers, were “carelessly handling a handgun in the home when at some point the weapon was fired and the victim was struck in the face.”

Deputies said in a statement that it the incident was a “tragic accident,” and there is no further information at this time.

