2 shot, 1 arrested, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in North Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a report Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. of a shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood just off the 215 Northern Beltway at Aviary Way in North Las Vegas.

Police say two people were shot and taken to an area hospital. North Las Vegas police say one person was arrested related to the shooting.

Police have not released any more details on the condition of the victims or the circumstances around the shooting. More details on the incident are expected to be released.

