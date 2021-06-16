2 shot, 1 fatally in fight outside Sheraden bar

Jun. 16—Two men were shot, one fatally, outside a bar in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said a fight outside Craig's Bar at 3122 Chartiers Ave. was reported to 911 before 1:50 a.m.

As officers were heading there, they were told that shots had been fired. Upon arriving, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No information on a suspect or arrests was provided.

Police were continuing to investigate.

