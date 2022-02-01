2 shot, 1 fatally at Minnesota school





Two students were shot, one fatally, at a Minnesota school on Tuesday, police said.

Police in Richfield, Minn., said in a statement that the shooting occurred on the sidewalk near an entrance to South Education Center.

Schools nearby were placed on lockdown "as a precautionary measure" and the two students were taken to a local hospital, where one later died, police said. The other student is in critical condition.

"Officers conducted a search of the school and surrounding area and determined no further threat existed. Lock downs of area schools have since been lifted," the Richfield Police Department said in their statement.

Police said the shooter left the scene and remains at large. No description or information regarding a possible suspect was included in the police's statement.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he was being briefed on the situation, and the FBI's Minneapolis office said its special agents had responded to a reported school shooting.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will work to support the family, classmates and staff as much as we can," South Education Center Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski said in a statement on the school's website.

"There are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff at SEC and local authorities today. No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this and we commit to supporting staff, students, and family well-being as they recover from this incident."

According to the school's website, South Education Center provides special education services and alternative learning to close to 200 students ranging from pre-K to the age of 21 years old.