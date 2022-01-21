2 shot, 1 killed

Jan. 20—HIGH POINT — A man was killed and a woman was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night.

The names of the two were not released.

The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road, in western High Point near the Guilford-Davidson County line, Capt. Patrick O'Toole of the High Point Police Department said.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, police.

The woman had several gunshot wounds and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting Thursday morning.

The death is High Point's first homicide of 2022.

Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at

336-889-4000. You can download the P3 tips app in your app store

and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous.

Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward

offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul