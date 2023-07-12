2 shot, 1 killed in drive-by shooting on North Union Street in Rochester

Two men were shot - one fatally - in a drive-by shooting in Rochester Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to North Union and Weld streets around 7:45 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man who was shot at least once in the upper body, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. He was taken to Strong Memorial, where he died from his injuries.

The second shooting victim - a 19-year-old man who was shot multiple times in his upper and lower body - was taken by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital and arrived shortly after the initial 911 call, Umbrino said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Umbrino said that the 40-year-old man was on the porch of a residence and the 19-year-old man was standing nearby on the sidewalk when a stolen vehicle drove by and someone fired multiple shots at the younger man, inadvertently striking the man on the porch.

No charges have been filed in connection with the killing.

The intersection of North Union and Weld streets is several blocks north of East Main Street, near the Fastrac gas station and the Inner Loop.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting, is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Drive-by shooting in Rochester NY kills 1, injures another