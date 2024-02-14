2 shot, 1 killed in Evanston near Xavier University campus

A man was shot and killed on Dana Avenue on Tuesday while another was injured.

The shooting happened in front of the Listermann Brewing Company in Evanston, near the Xavier University campus.

According to Cincinnati police, a man was shot in a car. He later ran down Dana Avenue and collapsed. Witnesses at the scene called 911.

Officers say dozens of rounds were shot on Idlewood Avenue near Potter Place, where the car was found.

Police say one victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

The other victim transported himself to UC Medical Center after being shot in the cheek. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Police have closed Dana Avenue between Clarion and Brooks avenues while they conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the victims is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 killed in shooting by Listermann in Evanston near Xavier University