2 shot, 1 killed at a Miami-Dade intersection. The shooter’s sister gave him up, cops say

The gunman’s sister and neighbors’ home surveillance cameras identified the shooter in a Saturday afternoon double shooting at a North Miami-Dade intersection that left one man dead, an arrest report says.

Michael Bernard was 33 years old.

The other passenger in the 2014 Buick was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Lekambrick Hanna sits in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, attempted armed carjacking and grand theft auto. Online court records say he’s been granted no bond on the murder charge.

Hanna’s already on probation until July 20, 2024 from a June 16 incident that ended with him convicted of resisting and officer with violence (a felony) and resisting an officer without violence (a misdemeanor). Online Florida Dept. of Corrections records list a house near the intersection of Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court in a bloc of unincorporated Miami-Dade County between North Miami and Opa-locka.

It was that intersection where the arrest report says a 2014 Buick stopped with Bernard and another passenger around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Someone walked up to the driver’s side of the Buick, gun in hand and fired into the car, then ran to the west.

Hanna’s sister “witnessed the shooting and provided a sworn statement confirming the identity of the shooter to be her brother,” the arrest report said.

Also, the shooting was “captured on residential surveillance cameras.”

Hanna and his sister live in a house just north of the intersection. The arrest report said Hanna eventually got back in the house through a rear bedroom window and changed his clothes. Police say Miami-Dade police officers found a pistol in the backyard near the window Hanna used.

Once arrested, Hanna invoked his right to counsel and right to remain silent.