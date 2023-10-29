2 Shot, 1 person dead at Halloween party in Selbyville

A 21-year-old Milford woman was killed and a 30-year-old Seaford woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday in Selbyville.

The Delaware State Police said authorities received a report of a shooting around 11:56 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of a strip mall at 36334 Dupont Boulevard in Selbyville.

Upon arrival, officers observed multiple vehicles leaving the scene and discovered several shell casings in the parking lot, according to police. Soon after, they were informed that a 21-year-old Milford woman with a gunshot wound was at a nearby hospital. She was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld until her relatives are notified. A second victim, a 30-year-old woman from Seaford, was brought to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. She was treated and released for a gunshot wound.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident occurred during a Halloween party at a business within the strip mall. A fight broke out at some point during the event and partygoers were asked to leave. The altercation continued in the parking lot, where an unidentified suspect, armed with a handgun, began shooting.

Police said neither victim was involved in the fight. The 21-year-old victim was struck in the upper torso while attempting to reach her car, while the 30-year-old victim was inside her vehicle when it was hit by gunfire. Following the incident, the suspect fled the area, and the crowd disbanded.

Law enforcement is seeking information regarding the incident and the suspect's whereabouts. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message

