2 shot, 1 stabbed in downtown Los Angeles
Two men were shot and one was stabbed in downtown Los Angeles Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
The cal prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are back on track.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.