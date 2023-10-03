2 shot at Apopka sports complex: Police
Police officers responded to a possible shooting at a Pop Warner practice being held at the Northwest Recreation Center at around 8:20 p.m. Within a few minutes of arriving, officers located a suspect.
Police officers responded to a possible shooting at a Pop Warner practice being held at the Northwest Recreation Center at around 8:20 p.m. Within a few minutes of arriving, officers located a suspect.
Elon Musk has been on something of a suing spree lately, but on Monday Twitter's new owner was hit with a fresh inbound lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Musk defamed a California man after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the recent college graduate was a federal agent operating undercover with a neo-Nazi organization in the Pacific Northwest. Members of the group, known as the Rose City Nationalists, had their masks removed during a scuffle at an LGBTQ pride event in Oregon.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
Midwest emo fall is here, and Gen Z emo kids couldn't be happier. The post Beanies, flannels and perpetual heartbreak: Gen Z-ers are ushering in Midwest emo fall appeared first on In The Know.
Leonard denies missing games because of load management and doesn't believe the NBA's new policy applies to his situation.
Republicans tried to compare Bowman to the Trump supporters responsible for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
But, like, let's keep this a secret between you and me.
Striking Hollywood actors were expected to meet with studios on Monday as the two sides restart negotiations on the heels of the writers strike's epic conclusion last week.
More than 26,000 shoppers agree with the 77-year-old performer — you'll want a pair for every day of the week.
The cooling, moisture-wicking sheet set is 'ridiculously soft' — and ridiculously affordable.
On Apple iOS 17, you can animate your reactions on FaceTime and other video calls, either manually or through gestures. For example, you can create a heart shape with your hands and little red hearts will start erupting from the middle.
The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.
Here are our pop culture picks for Oct. 2-8, including the best deals we could find for each.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Looking to save some cash anywhere other than Amazon? Check out these great Target deals instead!
Dan Titus reveals four guards ready to make a leap this NBA season and take their fantasy value to a new level.
After the Magnificent Seven stocks led the S&P 500 higher through most of 2023, strategists believe new leadership may be needed for the index to continue rising.
Concert films are one way cinema chains are filling in the rest of the year's blockbuster slate following the Hollywood strikes.