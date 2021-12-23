2 killed in shooting at Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two people were killed in a shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, authorities said.

A man and a woman died at the scene, and an injured woman was transported to a trauma center, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Few details were available, but authorities said a suspect is in custody.

The condition of the injured woman was not immediately known.

A video showed first responders wheeling a stretcher into the store as police and fire personnel gathered on the street out front.

