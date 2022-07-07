2 shot, critically injured during DeKalb County house party, police say

Two people are fighting for their lives after police say they were shot during a house party in DeKalb County.

Officers went to a house on Rockbridge Road near N. Hileah Court just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, but did not find anyone who had been shot.

The 911 caller told them that they were having a party when shots rang out outside the home.

While they were still on the scene, a 17-year-old girl showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. She’s currently listed in critical condition.

A short time later, a 22-year-old man showed up to a different hospital with a gunshot wound. He is also in critical condition.

Investigators learned that both of those victims had been shot at the Rockbridge Road house party.

Detectives have not released details on any possible suspects or motives.

