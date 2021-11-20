2 shot dead in separate West Side attacks Saturday afternoon, police say

Two people were fatally wounded within minutes of each other Saturday afternoon on the West Side in separate attacks in the Pilsen and Homan Square neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

The latest homicide happened about 2 p.m. in the Pilsen neighborhood in the 900 block of West 19th Street.

Police said a 47-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Police said the man was standing on the corner when someone approached on foot and shot him in the head. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Neither man was identified yet and no one was in custody.

dawilliams@chicagotribune.com