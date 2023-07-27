2 shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Two people were shot to death at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 85 Peyton Place, police said.

The victims have not been identified.

It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting. Police have not released any information about any potential suspects.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several Atlanta police vehicles in the complex and crime scene tape was strung up across two buildings. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside.