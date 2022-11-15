2 shot at DeKalb County moving warehouse, police say

Police say two people were shot inside a moving company warehouse in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi was on Montreal Court outside of the Handle With Care furniture moving company, where police found an employee who was shot.

Another victim with a gunshot wound was found near I-285 and Lawrenceville highway nearby.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators are working to determine how the shooting unfolded. The victims’ names and conditions have not been released.

We’re working to learn what lead up to the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.