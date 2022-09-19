2 shot in downtown Orlando, police say

Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando.

Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday.

Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting.

Investigators said a man and a woman were hurt from the gunfire but are expected to recover.

OPD also told Channel 9 it believed the victims did not know the shooter.

Police said they took a suspect into custody but did not provide a name or say what charges that person is facing.

