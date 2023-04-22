2 shot at Dunwoody apartment complex Friday night, police say

Dunwoody police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a shooting at an apartment building on Madison Drive Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot in the chest and another in the ankle.

The victims’ identities and their conditions have not been released.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding what led to the shooting and whether anyone was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

