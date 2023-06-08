2 shot during carnival at North Point Mall, police say

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a carnival at a north Fulton County mall, police say.

Alpharetta police say they were called to North Point Mall on Wednesday evening to reports of shots fired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, officers found two people who had been shot. There is no word on the conditions of either victim.

Channel 2 Action News crews at the mall saw someone being airlifted to the hospital.

Get the latest details LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident.

The suspected shooter is no longer at the mall. Police have not released the identity of the shooter.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: