2 shot during rapper Asian Doll's performance at North Carolina college homecoming concert

Two people were shot and others were injured when gunfire erupted during rapper Asian Doll’s performance at a homecoming concert at a North Carolina college over the weekend, officials said.

An altercation during the concert escalated with gunfire at around 11 p.m. Saturday on the Livingstone College campus in Salisbury, police said. The school is a historically Black, private college.

Officers that arrived to the scene found two people shot and “other associated injuries from attendees fleeing,” the Salisbury Police Department said.

“During the altercation, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots,” the Salisbury Police Department and Livingstone College said in a joint statement.

Police said there was no active threat to the community after the incident.

Officials shared an update Sunday on the victims, identified only as a female and male.

The male victim was flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

The female victim suffered a graze wound and was treated and released from Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center.

Officials did not specify whether the victims were students. The Salisbury Police Department and Livingstone College did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

Police have not released any further information regarding a potential suspect.

"Salisbury Police Department is still investigating the incident and is devoting additional resources to solving this crime," the department said in its joint statement, noting the investigation is still in its early stages.

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis denounced the shooting as a "senseless act of violence."

"We are working collaboratively with our local law enforcement agencies as they are conducting a thorough investigation. Please pray for us in the coming days and weeks ahead,” he said.

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander also offered support to students and faculty.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our community, particularly of our young people. I, and all of the members of City Council, offer our full support to the entire Livingstone College family during this difficult time," she said in a statement.

Asian Doll, who also goes by Asian Da Brat, did not issue a statement on the shooting. On her Instagram page she uploaded videos of her performance at the school.

She was one of several performers who took to the stage during homecoming celebrations on Saturday on the campus.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com