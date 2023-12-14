2 shot early Thursday morning on Richmond's northside
Richmond police confirm to CBS 6 that detectives are out investigating a shooting on Richmond's northside early Thursday morning.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
Proton finally has a desktop app. The Swiss company, known for its privacy-focused alternatives to the Google Workspace apps, revealed a Windows and macOS application on Thursday that includes Proton Mail and Proton Calendar.
For a VC firm, the second fund is a make-or-break moment. With the initial fund, you raise money based on an investment thesis because you don’t have any track record, any return on investment to prove that you’re a capable investor. First, after raising €225 million for its initial fund ($245 million at today’s exchange rate), Singular managed to raise €400 million for the second fund.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled rate cuts next year while the economy should continue to perform well, a combination that had investors thrilled.
The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid is one of our top-recommended compact SUV choices. There's also an excellent Sportage Plug-In Hybrid.
Bankruptcy experts attribute the increase in filings this year to rising interest rates and changes in the post-pandemic economy.
Qogita, a two-sided e-commerce wholesale marketplace aimed at retailers largely in the health and beauty sectors, has raised €80 million ($86 million) in a Series B round led by London’s Dawn Capital. Also participating were previous investors Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners and LocalGlobe. Qogita has now raised a total of €119 million.
A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.
Law enforcement will now need a judge's consent in order to obtain push notification data from Apple.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
All MLB teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
Roethlisberger has walked back critical comments on the Steelers in the past.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.