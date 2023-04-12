2 shot at East Point gas station, 1 found dead miles away, police say

One man has died after being shot inside a car in the parking lot of an East Point gas station, according to police.

East Point officers were called to Stone Hogan Connector where they found two men who had been shot inside a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the passengers was taken to the hospital, but the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the location where the car was found during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The driver reported to police the shooting had taken place at the joint parking lot of the Citgo gas station and the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Washington Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

Neither of the victims’ identities has been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: