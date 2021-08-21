2 shot at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects on the run, HPD says

Axios

Clothing company Patagonia will no longer sell its merchandise at Wyoming ski resort Jackson Hole after one of its owners hosted a fundraiser with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other pro-Trump GOP lawmakers.Driving the news: Patagonia said it will not work with three retailers at the resort, after co-owners Jay and Karen Kemmerer co-sponsored an event in support of the House Freedom Caucus. The company said the fundraiser did not align with its values.Get market news worthy of your tim