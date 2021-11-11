2 shot in Greensboro found in High Point

Nov. 10—GREENSBORO — Police officers in Greensboro and High Point are investigating the shooting along a major street in Greensboro of two men who were later found in an east High Point neighborhood.

Greensboro Police Department officers went to the 5900 block of W. Friendly Avenue after reports of a discharge of a firearm about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn told The High Point Enterprise that officers found two victims about a half an hour later in the Meadowbrook Boulevard area of High Point, which is off Montlieu Avenue near University Parkway.

Both of the men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition. No other information about them was released.

Police say they have no information about who fired the shots.

The High Point Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Someone can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.