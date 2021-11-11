2 shot in Greensboro found in High Point

Nov. 11—GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the shooting along a major street in Greensboro of two juveniles who were later found in an east High Point neighborhood.

Greensboro Police Department officers went to the 5900 block of W. Friendly Avenue after reports of a discharge of a firearm about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

About 15 minutes later, High Point Police Department officers saw a car driving at a high speed along Montlieu Avenue east of University Parkway. Officers soon found the car stopped in the 1000 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Three 16- and 17-year old boys were inside, and two of them had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition, according to Greensboro police.

The third teenager was the driver of the car, which had been reported stolen. He was taken into custody on an outstanding charge of failure to appear in court, and he will be charged on a juvenile petition with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

No other information about the teenagers was released.

Greensboro police said they have no information about who fired the shots.

The shooting incident across two cities highlights the escalating trend of gun violence involving juveniles, High Point police said.

"The driver and one of the wounded juveniles are well-known to law enforcement due to their involvement in previous criminal activity with gang associations," the High Point police said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Someone can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.