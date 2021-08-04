2 shot in Hamilton on Ross Avenue, police investigating

Aug. 4—Hamilton police responded Tuesday afternoon to a double shooting.

Two men were shot at about 2:45 pm. in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said. Police received the call as a shots fired report.

The victims were talking to officers on the scene and taken for treatment to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital. There was no immediate word on the gunshot victims' conditions.

Burkhardt said it was not a random shooting and said detectives were actively looking for the suspects.

Investigators were processing the scene and interviewing all people involved or who witnessed the crime.

