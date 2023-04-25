2 shot, including teenage boy, near skate park in Old Fourth Ward

Two people, including a teenage boy, were shot near the Old Fourth Ward skate park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the teen was shot on the 800 block of Willoughby Way at the skate park. He was taken to the hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing.

Police said that at the same time that they were responding to that call, they got a call about a man in his mid-40s shot at the intersection of North Avenue and Moreland Ave.

That man was also taken to the hospital and was stable.

Police said they have one person of interest in custody and that they believe the two shootings are related.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the person of interest or said what led up to the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to a witness, Jon Stafford, who said he was driving his wife home from work when they heard eight or nine gunshots at the corner of Moreland Ave. and North Ave.

“About 30 police cars came out of nowhere and we started going down the street on Moreland and we can see a car that has about three or four bullet holes in it, and another car where the guys jumped out and took off running,” Stafford said.

Stafford said police found one of the victims with a gunshot wound to the leg and multiple bullet holes in his car near his home.

Police are asking anyone who was at the skate park and may have seen anything to call police.