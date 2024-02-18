2 shot, injured in Buffalo “speakeasy” overnight Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after two men were injured in an overnight shooting inside a “speakeasy” on East Lovejoy Street, police said Sunday.

A police spokesperson said two men were shot during “some type of dispute or altercation while inside of a speakeasy operation” in the 1100 block of East Lovejoy just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The men, 49 and 34, were taken in civilian vehicles to Erie County Medical Center. As of 3:40 p.m., the men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The men were not identified by police.

Police asked anyone with any information on the shooting to call the Buffalo Police Department’s tip line at (716) 847-2255.

