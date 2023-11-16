2 shot, injured Wednesday night near North Texas Walmart, police say

Two people were shot and injured near a Frisco Walmart on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of the Walmart near Preston Road and Hickory Street around 9:30 p.m. They found two victims with gunshot wounds, the Frisco Police Department said in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to the post.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. No information was given about their condition.

Police have not described a motive or what led up to the shooting.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Worth ISD memorializes employee killed outside elementary school

→ 13-year-old sentenced to 12 years for murder of Sonic employee

→ Fort Worth police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.