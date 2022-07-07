2 shot inside apartment in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill City View neighborhood

Two people were shot inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill City View neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Rhine Street at 9:29 p.m.

Both of the victims were taken to local hospitals by private cars.

There is no information on the victim’s identities or severity of their injuries at this time.

A suspected gunman has not yet been identified.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Suspect in recent murder charged, arrested for separate homicide of 15-year-old boy in Homewood Highland Park parade shooting: Crimo confessed to investigators, considered second attack ‘Numerous neighborhood complaints’ lead to drug bust, arrest in Bethel Park VIDEO: Brentwood leaders taking bids for EMS services, response times could increase DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts