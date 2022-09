Two people were shot and killed Sunday night in a DeLand residence, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8 p.m. VCSO received a call about a domestic shooting at a DeLand residence on the 1300 block of East Parkway, deputies said.

The shooter surrendered themselves to VCSO, and deputies are interviewing them.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.