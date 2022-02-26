2 shot in Lancaster SC include teen playing basketball and car driver, cops say

Police in South Carolina are investigating after two people were shot and a grocery store was robbed in Lancaster at around the same time Friday night, officials said.

A teen playing basketball was shot around 7 p.m. Friday on Gay Street near downtown, according to a release from Kayla Vaughn, spokesperson for the Lancaster Police Department. The teen and friends were shooting hoops at the court when one of the teens was wounded, the police statement said.

Gay Street is a block from the police department in Lancaster, a city of around 9,000 people south of Charlotte and east of Rock Hill.

After police arrived at the basketball court, officers found that a second person whose age was not released had been hit by gunfire while driving on the Lancaster Bypass north of the first shooting location.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to officials. Their identities have not been released and their conditions were unknown Saturday.

The police department and the Lancaster County Violent Crimes Task Force determined the two shootings are related but have not made any arrests, officials said.

The task force is made up of city police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with prosecutors from the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Armed robbery at store

As officers investigated the two shootings Friday night, an Aldi grocery store near the intersection of U.S. 521 and the Lancaster Bypass was robbed by a woman who claimed to have a gun, officials said.

The woman — dressed in black clothing, a face mask, scarf and sunglasses — demanded money and fled after the robbery, officials said.

The area is north of the first shooting and west of the second. The robbery is not believed to be connected to the shootings, police said.

All three incidents remain under investigation.