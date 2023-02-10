2 shot in northeast Atlanta after fight over drugs, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured after an altercation.

It happened Thursday evening at 6:16 p.m. Officers were called out to 3005 Peachtree Road NE about reports of two people shot.

When they got to the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

Police said both of the victims were alert and conscious. They were taken to the hospital for evaluations.

Investigators said the shooting happened during a dispute over a drug transaction.

Police said they apprehended a possible suspect shortly after investigators arrived to the scene.

There are no further details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

