2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot.

Three suspects were in a red four-door Chevy sedan with no hubcap on the driver’s side rear tire, clear plastic sheet on the driver’s side window and no front bumper or grill, police said. It also had a Tennessee license plate, though the number is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: