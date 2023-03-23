‘It’s Atlanta’: Door camera shows deadly shooting after rapper’s release party at tattoo shop

Police are trying to track down the suspects involved in a wild double shooting outside a Grant Park tattoo parlor Thursday night.

It happened outside Atlanta Ink as a record release party was going on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Regan the two victims had just left the party and gotten into their car when someone drove by in a stolen Kia and opened fire on them.

The victims, 23-year-old Davion Heath and 21-year-old Nyah Washington were both injured but expected to survive.

Neighbor Jamal Mitchell told Channel 2 Action News the shots were so loud, he feared it was right outside his door.

TRENDING STORIES:

Seconds after the sounds of gunfire, a porch camera captured images of what appears to be the suspect’s car pulling up, and those inside, bailing out.

“I came out here as the guys stopped here, and got out of the car and started running,” Mitchell said.

Some people who live and work in the Grant Park area said the shooting isn’t all that surprising given the spike in gun violence across the metro area.

“It’s Atlanta. People get angry and they figure that’s the way to solve their problems I guess,” one woman said.

Police are working to identify suspects and a motive in the double shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED STORY:



